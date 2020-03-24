Supernatural Recap: Jack Went to Eden and Came Back with a Special Parting Gift
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Supernatural Recap: Jack Went to Eden and Came Back with a Special Parting Gift
[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Monday's episode of Supernatural. Read at your own risk]