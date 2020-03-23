Supernatural Recap: We Got One Hell of a Parting Gift in the Final Episode Before Hiatus
[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Monday's episode of Supernatural. Read at your own risk]
Are you sitting down, SPN fam? Supernatural might be going back on hiatus, but the CW series left us with one hell of a parting gift: Jack's (Alexander Calvert) soul returned.