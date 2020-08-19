Supernatural Season 15 Has Resumed Filming, Thank Chuck

By Celebrity News Wire on August 19, 2020

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, Supernatural | Photo Credits: The CW

You can let out that deep breath you've been holding since March, SPN fam. Deadline reports that filming on Supernatural's remaining two episodes officially picked up in Vancouver on Tuesday, Aug. 18, meaning fans will get the proper ending they deserve after 15 seasons. So yes, you'll finally see

