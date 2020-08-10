Surfaces have made the best out of a difficult year. The electro-pop duo, comprising Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki, recently topped Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart (dated May 16) with their breakthrough number, “Sunday Best,” an uplifting track that’s enjoyed a lot of attention on TikTok.

“Sunday Best” has gone on to crack the Billboard Hot 100 Top 20 and the pair has teamed up with Elton John on the new track “Learn to Fly.”

On Monday night, the Texas lads appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They played — you guessed it — “Sunday Best,” from the 2019 album Where the Light Is.

On it, Frank sings: “Everyone falls down sometimes/But you just gotta know it’ll all be fine.”

It’s the best sort of message in these strange times, and Surfaces deliver it with the sort of cheery aplomb you’re looking for.

Watch below.

