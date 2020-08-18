Surprise! Lily Rabe Secretly Welcomed 2nd Child With Hamish Linklater

The secret’s out! Lily Rabe and boyfriend Hamish Linklater secretly expanded their family in June when they welcomed baby No. 2, Us Weekly confirms.

The American Horror Story alum, 38, announced her pregnancy news on Thursday, August 13, after giving birth.

“Looking back at a day in May. #wearadamnmask,” the actress captioned a throwback baby bump photo via Instagram of herself cradling her stomach in a pink dress while wearing a matching face covering.

The couple also share their 3-year-old daughter, whose name they have yet to reveal. (The Newsroom alum, 44, previously welcomed his 13-year-old daughter, Lucinda, with his ex-wife, playwright Jessica Goldberg.)

Rabe’s daughter made her Instagram debut in March 2017. “Happy International Women’s Day. Today. Tomorrow. Every day,” the Whispers alum captioned a sweet shot with her infant at the time. “Girls are magic. #weshouldallbefeminists #thefutureisFEMALE.”

The picture came three months after news broke of the New York native’s pregnancy. She showed off her baby bump at the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors in December 2016 while wearing a purple off-the-shoulder dress.

“A couple wks ago,” the then-pregnant star captioned an Instagram photo from the event with her budding belly on display. “Taking my baby to The White House.”

Rabe went on to share another pregnancy picture the following month while attending the Women’s March. “Today we march,” the Northwestern University graduate wrote via Instagram.

She and the actor have been dating for years. The pair appeared in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Cymbeline in summer 2015, as well as the 2018 comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

While the notoriously private parents keep their kids off of social media, Rabe has given her followers glimpses of her eldest child in the past, from taking the toddler to the January 2018 Women’s March to visiting New York City together in April 2017.

“Greatest [gift],” the Tony nominee captioned a black-and-white photo cuddling with the little one two months later.

The post Surprise! Lily Rabe Secretly Welcomed 2nd Child With Hamish Linklater appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.