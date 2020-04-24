- You are here:
- Home
- /
- Survivor Season 40 Recap: Here's Who Will Win Now That Tony Has Blown the Game Wide Open
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Survivor Season 40 Recap: Here's Who Will Win Now That Tony Has Blown the Game Wide Open
For weeks, Sophie Clarke, the strategic, quirky queen of Survivor that social media cannot get enough of, had us all convinced that she would win Survivor: Winners at War. She had a hidden Immunity Idol. She had a great social game. She even had a loving edit on the show.
But then along came
...
Read More >
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries