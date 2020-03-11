Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

Survivor Season 41 Production Delayed Because of Coronavirus

By Celebrity News Wire on March 11, 2020

Jeff Probst, Survivor | Photo Credits: CBS

The next two seasons of Survivor will be postponed at least two months because of the health risks and precautions associated with coronavirus. Jeff Probst, who hosts and executive produces the series, sent out a letter to the hit reality show's crew Wednesday informing them of the decision to delay

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story