Susan Rovner Set to Join NBCUniversal in Top TV Programming Role

Susan Rovner has been tapped for the top entertainment programming job at NBCUniversal. A source close to the situation confirmed to Variety that Rovner has accepted an offer for the new role. In heading up the entertainment programming division, Rovner will be responsible for scripted, unscripted, late-night and alternative programming for NBC, the NBCU cable […]

