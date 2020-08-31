Sutton Foster Gives an Update on ‘Bittersweet’ Season 7 of ‘Younger’

Back to work! Sutton Foster and the cast of Younger is ready to start filming again, whenever they get the green light from production.

“We’re aiming to shoot season 7 of Younger in October. That’s the plan as of today,” Foster, 45, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her partnership with LACTAID and help educate parents about the real milk without the lactose. ”

Season 6 of Younger — which ended on quite a cliffhanger — aired from June to September 2019, so fans have been waiting for quite some time to see new episodes.

“I’m so glad. It feels good. I mean, we’ll be one of the first shows to start filming again in New York City, so I think there’s a little anxiety about that,” the two-time Tony Award winner admitted to Us. “But we’re just so proud to have been a part of it. It’s been such a huge part of my life for the last six years, and I’m excited to finish telling the story. I’m still blown away that so many people have found the show and I love it.”

She noted that it feels “so bittersweet” to return. “I just feel like the luckiest person,” Foster said. “I think we’re going to come in and give it all we got.”

During the finale, after Diana and Enzo tied the knot, Charles asked Liza to marry him — and the cameras stopped rolling before her answer was revealed. Additionally, she had JUST had a conversation with Josh, telling him that he wasn’t allowed to tattoo others with the ink that he created for her because it was their thing … something one probably wouldn’t tell an ex if they’re over them and ready to marry another man.

Despite being ready to work, Foster did note that it’ll be difficult to head back to work since she’s had so much time with her 3-year-old daughter, Emily, who she adopted with husband Ted Griffin in 2017.

“I think that’ll be hard because we’ve now spent so much concentrated time together,” the Broadway alum added. “Going back to work is going to be a hard transition. … I’m really blown away by her imagination. She’s just great, and you just kind of let them go and she surprises me every single day.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

