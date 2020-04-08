Error message

S.W.A.T. Gets Personal With a Harrowing PTSD Episode

By Celebrity News Wire on April 8, 2020

Shemar Moore, SWAT | Photo Credits: Best Possible Screengrab/CBS, CBS

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of S.W.A.T., "Stigma." Read at your own risk!]

Hondo's (Shemar Moore) team on S.W.A.T. goes through a lot in every episode, but Wednesday's special hour of the CBS drama took some time to evaluate how much of an emotional and

