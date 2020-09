Roy Jones Jr., listen up … here’s some sage boxing advice from Rocky himself — DON’T GET HIT BY MIKE TYSON!!!! TMZ Sports got Sylvester Stallone leaving Fia in Santa Monica this week … and when we asked about RJJ’s chances in his November…

The post Sylvester Stallone Warns Roy Jones Jr., ‘Mike Tyson Is A Wrecking Ball!’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.