



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/29LDBdpNMRc\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"FULL EPISODE 1: James & the Giant Peach w\/ Taika & Friends ft. Nick Kroll, Liam & Chris Hemsworth","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/29LDBdpNMRc " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Taika Waititi is the latest celebrity to read a children's book for charity, and he's calling in every single favor he has to make it happen. In a new series, Waititi and his "friends" ("When I say I'm gonna be joined by friends, I think I just mean celebrities," he admits in the trailer) will read

...



Read More >