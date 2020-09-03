Taiwan’s Block of Chinese Streamers Draws Local Criticism

OTT industry players in Taiwan slammed its government’s ban on iQIYI and other mainland Chinese streaming platforms as it took effect on Thursday. They said that the new policy did nothing but crush a thriving market. Mainland OTT operators, including iQIYI and Tencent’s WeTV, have been banned from operating on the self-governed island, following rules […]

