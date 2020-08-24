More than four months after Evan Peters and Halsey’s romance crashed and burned, a source tells OK! the actor is trying to woo her back.

“They’re in touch and talking, but Halsey’s holding off on any dates,” spills the source. “Evan first has to prove to her that he’s capable of changing.”

Though the two moved fast — they shacked up after just a few months of dating! — the source says the singer, 25, grew tired of Evan, 33, constantly traveling for work throughout their six-month relationship. But now he’s promised to be there for her.

“It’s a slow burn,” the source notes, “but if Evan fights for it, there’s a chance things could work out.”

