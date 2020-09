Japanese actress Takeuchi Yuko was found dead by her husband, actor Nakabayashi Taiki, in their Tokyo apartment early Sunday morning. Forty years old at the time of her death, she was the mother of two, including an infant boy who was born in January. While Takeuchi left no note, death by suicide is being presumed. If that […]

The post Takeuchi Yuko, Japanese Actress, Dies at 40 appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.