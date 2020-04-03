Tales From the Loop Review: Amazon's Otherworldly Sci-Fi Series Is Grounded in Reality
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
Tales From the Loop Review: Amazon's Otherworldly Sci-Fi Series Is Grounded in Reality
Early in "Loop," the first episode of the new Amazon sci-fi series Tales From the Loop, two children engage in a short but spirited ethical debate. While looking for her missing mother in some snowy woods, May (Abby Ryder Fortson) happens upon Cole (Duncan Joiner) as he pelts a two-legged robot