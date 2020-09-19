Talk Show Trainwrecks! 25 Celebs Who Tanked As Hosts

Hollywood loves to talk — and after finding success in film or scripted TV series, it’s not uncommon for stars to set their sights on hosting.

Celebrity-hosted talk shows are a dime a dozen these days. Still, many of them have been widely successful.

In September 2003, Ellen DeGeneres launched her self-titled daytime television talk show. In addition to astronomical ratings, The Ellen DeGeneres Show has garnered 61 Daytime Emmy Awards, including four for Outstanding Talk Show and seven for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment, surpassing the record held by The Oprah Winfrey Show, which won nine. Even with the show’s recent scandals, its YouTube channel is in the top 20 most-subscribed YouTube channels.

Dubbed “The Queen of Nice,” Rosie O’Donnell reigned over daytime from 1996-2002. The Rosie O’Donnell Show became a cultural phenomenon and won five Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show..

After cracking up audiences for six years on Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Fallon slipped seemingly into the late talk scene, taking over The Tonight Show from Jay Leno in 2015.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is another success story. Kelly Clarkson‘s daytime series debuted in 2019 to strong ratings and went on to earn three Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. The show was renewed for a second season, which will premiere September 21.

Drew Barrymore is the latest celeb to take a stab at a talk show. The Drew Barrymore Show debuted on CBS on September 14.

“I don’t think I would have done at least what I’m hopefully excited about doing and capable of now, at any other point,” the actress told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show of her latest endeavor.

So how will the Charlie’s Angels star do? Time will tell. But let’s be honest, not everyone can be Oprah! Sometimes star power doesn’t translate, and the high-profile hosts are left scrapping their shows after a season or two.

From Kris Jenner to Bethenny Frankel, scroll through the gallery below to check out 25 celebs who’ve tanked as talk show hosts.

