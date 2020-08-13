Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event, the Tallinn Black Nights film festival’s industry strand, is going completely online due to likely travel restrictions caused by the resurgence of COVID-19. Travel around the world is in a state of flux in several countries, with varying quarantine requirements. While there have been no new cases in Estonia in the […]

