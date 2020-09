Tamron Hall and Norah O’Donnell were among those honored on Thursday night at the The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s annual Gracie Awards. “I dedicate this award to Breonna Taylor and the many other women who need us to speak up for them, whether it’s justice or just to tell their complete story,” Hall […]

