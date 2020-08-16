The dynamic duo for the ages! YouTuber Tana Mongeau‘s life simply would not be complete without her ride-or-die BFF Ashly Schwan, and our lives simply would not be complete without all the incredible sexy photos they take together. So, we rounded up their hottest moments to give you a little taste of how fire these ~bosom buddies~ are.

The MTV star, 21, and her blonde beauty pal, 22, first became friends in Las Vegas, where the girls both grew up and went to high school together. They’ve been besties since 2016 — and they’ve been there for each other’s biggest successes and failures.

Tana included Ashly in the first season of her reality series, Tana Turns 21, in summer 2019 and brought her back for the second season, MTV: No Filter. But aside from their television appearances together, the starlets can be seen hitting up music festivals, clubs and flying around the world for different events. They’ve dominated Coachella, Playlist Festival and VidCon: London all in the last year.

Recently, the twosome took on their biggest project to date. Tana first teased a possible pivot to an uncensored platform after uploading her 4/20 special to YouTube on April 30. She apologized to followers for how long it took her to post the vid, mainly blaming the delay on editing out some content so the streaming platform didn’t “exile” her.

“I [really] do need a place for uncensored content … hmmmm,” Tana mused on Twitter at the time. Two weeks later, she teased a secret project with Ashly on her Instagram Stories with clips of the two babes scantily-clad.

On May 23, Tana and Ashly each launched their own OnlyFans pages. “TANA UNCENSORED IS FINALLY HERE AND THAT’S ALL IMA SAY. LOTS more content to come,” the Bustedness star gushed on Twitter at the time, tagging Ashly in her post and asking, “Wanna get naked??”

It makes sense these two would vibe; They both march to the beat of their own drum. “I have a young following and it’s definitely primarily female,” Tana told Life & Style exclusively in February. “I always want to empower those young girls to do whatever they want with their bodies and to make their decisions and not let anyone take that away from them, especially men.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Tana and Ashly’s hottest BFF moments so far!

The post Tana Mongeau and Ashly Schwan’s Sexiest BFF Moments Are Bound to Turn Up the Heat appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.