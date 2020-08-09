Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Enters Second Week at No. 1 In Australia

Taylor Swift’s Folklore (Republic/Universal) rules Australia’s albums chart for a second successive week in Australia as Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” (Columbia/Sony) bounces back to the summit in its eighth week on the singles survey.

Folklore is one of six Swift albums to hit No. 1 in Australia with her 2014 set 1989 logging the most time at the top, at nine weeks.

Wollongong surf rock duo Hockey Dad land a career best with their third album Brain Candy (BMG/Warner), new at No. 2. It’s the followup from 2018’s Blend Inn, which peaked at No. 6 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Brain Candy is this week’s best-seller on vinyl.

Dropping in at No. 3 is the new album from veteran singer-songwriter Paul Kelly and pianist/composer Paul Grabowsky, Please Leave Your Light On (GAWD/EMI). The new LP features reimagined songs from Kelly’s catalog, alongside the previously unreleased “True to You” and a cover of Cole Porter’s “Every Time We Say Goodbye.”

Aussie country artist Travis Collins cracks the ARIA Top Ten for the first time as Wreck Me (ABC/Universal) bows at No. 8. It’s Collins’ seventh album, and the followup to 2018’s Brave And The Broken, which peaked at a career-best No. 15.

Iconic Canadian artist Alanis Morissette marks her return to the Top 10 with Such Pretty Forks In The Road (Thirty Tigers/Orchard), new at No. 10. It’s Morissette’s first appearance in the top tier since Under Rug Swept ruled the chart in March 2002, according to ARIA. Her most recent album Havoc And Bright Lights went as high as No. 22 following its release in 2012.

Australian indie pop act E^ST (real name Melissa Bester) makes her first appearance in the Top 50, as I’m Doing It (Warner) enters at No. 12. It’s the first full-length album from Bester following the release of four EPs between 2014 and 2018.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” tumbles from the top (1-4) as New Zealand producer Jawsh 685 (aka Joshua Stylah) and U.S. R&B singer Jason Derulo see their “Savage Love” mount a comeback, rising 2-1. Its five non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 now equals OMC’s “How Bizarre” from April 1996 for the longest run at the top of the chart by a Kiwi artist.

DaBaby’s “Rockstar” (Interscope) featuring Roddy Ricch improves 5-2 while Billie Eilish earns her stop Top Ten single for 2020 with “My Future” (Interscope). It’s new at No. 3. The Los Angeles singer-songwriter has ten career Top Ten singles in Australia, her most recent with the James Bond theme “No Time To Die,” which blasted to No. 4 in February 2020.

Finally, U.K. chart-leader Joel Corry and MNEK’s “Head & Heart” (Neon/Universal) makes its first appearance on the Australian list. It’s new at No. 20.

The post Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Enters Second Week at No. 1 In Australia appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.