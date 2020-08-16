Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Enters Third Week at No. 1 In U.K.

Taylor Swift logs a third consecutive week atop the Official U.K. Albums Chart with Folklore (EMI), as Joel Corry and MNEK’s “Head & Heart” (Asylum/Perfect Havoc) locks-up a full month at No. 1 on the national singles survey.

Swift’s latest set rules the current chart frame after blasting away the competition by a margin of 6,000 chart sales, according to the Official Charts Company. It’s the U.S. pop star’s fifth leader in the territory.

Oxford four-piece Glass Animals score a career high with Dreamland (Polydor), new at No. 2. The LP easily eclipses the No. 23 best of their sophomore and most recent album, How to Be a Human Being, from 2016. Dreamland is the best selling vinyl title of the week.

Heavy metal veterans Deep Purple enjoy a rare Top 5 appearance as Whoosh! (Ear Music) bows at No. 4. It’s the Hall of Famers’ 21st studio album, and 11th Top 10 effort, the last with 2017’s Infinite peaking at No. 6. Whoosh! is the legendary English rockers’ highest-charting album since their 1980 chart-topper Deepest Purple.

Also impacting the U.K. albums chart this week is K-pop superstars BTS with Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey (EMI), their latest Japanese-language album. It’s new at No. 35, for the boy band’s fourth U.K. Top 40 title.

Over on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, Joel Corry and MNEK’s “Head & Heart” extends its streak at No. 1 to four weeks. In its sixth frame, “Head & Heart” clocked in with 81,000 charts sales, including 9.9 million audio and video streams, for its strongest week yet.

The highest new entry belongs to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion as their power collaboration “WAP” (Atlantic Records) opens at No. 4. It’s Cardi’s fifth U.K. Top 10 and Megan’s second, and their strongest debut performance on the singles chart to date, the OCC reports.

Elsewhere on the chart, there’s a notable climb for “Mood Swings” (Republic Records), recorded by the late U.S. rapper Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay. It’s up 16-8, for Pop’s second U.K. Top 10 and a new career high (“The Woo” reached No. 9 in July).

The Official U.K. Singles and Albums Charts are published late Friday.

