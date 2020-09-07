Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Is No. 1 for a Sixth Consecutive Week, as Sales Enjoy an Uptick

By Celebrity News Wire on September 7, 2020

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” continued its run at the top of the Rolling Stone album chart for a sixth consecutive week, as sales actually increased from week five. In the latest frame, “Folklore” collected 91,2000 album units, a figure that combines sales and streaming numbers. That’s up from 87,400 album units the week before. Actual full-album […]

