Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Tops Midweek Chart In U.K.

Taylor Swift’s Folklore is in pole position for a third consecutive week at No. 1 in the U.K., though her challengers aren’t far behind.

Folklore is the most streamed album week in the first half of the chart cycle to lead the Official Chart Update. Glass Animals’ Dreamland (Polydor) is just 600 chart sales behind in second place, and is the week’s best seller on physical formats, the OCC reports.

Dreamland should give the English psychedelic pop outfit their first Top 10, besting the No. 23 peak of their sophomore 2016 album How To Be A Human Being.

Swift and the team at EMI last week pulled off something of a masterstroke by bringing forward the CD release of Folklore, ensuring the album overtook Fontaines D.C.’s A Hero’s Death (Partisan) for the chart crown. Fontaines’ second album slips to No. 20, based on midweek data.

Heavy metal legends Deep Purple bow at No. 3 on the Chart Update with their 21st studio set Whoosh! (Ear Music). It’s the most downloaded LP in the past three days, according to the Official Charts Company, and it’s set to become their highest-charting album for 40 years, since Deepest Purple lead the weekly survey in July 1980.

Also aiming for a Top 40 debut is the fourth Japanese-language set from BTS, Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey (EMI), which is at No. 16 following its release on CD.

A pair of albums celebrating their 30th anniversaries are poised to reenter the chart. Dance act The Beloved start at No. 18 with anniversary edition of their debut Happiness (New State), while Pixies’ reissue of Bossa Nova (4AD), their third album, is at No. 25.

Over in the singles chart race, Joel Corry and MNEK’s “Head & Heart” (Asylum/Perfect Havoc) stays on target for a fourth week at No. 1. It’s on top of the midweek leaderboard, ahead of Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” (RCA) and Nathan Dawe & KSI’s “Lighter” (Atlantic), respectively.

The hottest start belongs to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, as their collaboration “WAP” opens at No. 5 on the Official Singles Chart Update.

The Official U.K. Singles and Albums Charts are published late Friday.

The post Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Tops Midweek Chart In U.K. appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.