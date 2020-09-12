Will Taylor Swift’s “The Last Great American Dynasty” ever head to the big screen? Well, the casting director would have a head start on their job since Swift has already co-signed on the potential stars of the film.

“The Last a Great American Dynasty would make an incredible movie,” Twitter user @TSlifestyle13 suggested earlier this week about the Folklore tune, written about Rebekah Harkness, the Rhode Island socialite who once owned Taylor Swift’s Watch Hill home. “The story is timeless yet unique, the music would be exquisite, and it already has the perfect title. As for the cast: Blake Lively (Rebekah), Ryan Reynolds (Bill), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (neighbor).”

To his surprise, that tweet turned into an availability check for the all-star actors he named.

“Ok I’m avail for this,” Ferguson confirmed, replying to the Swift fan’s message about casting him as the feuding neighbor whose dog gets dyed key lime green.

Reynolds gave the song-inspired project some thought, but had some reservations about the fate of his character’s role: “But Bill’s heart… ?” he joked. (You don’t get far into “The Last Great American Dynasty” before finding out that “the doctor had told him to settle down/ It must have been her fault his heart gave out.”)

“not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen but… I LOVE THIS,” Swift said when she spotted the hypothetical film-planning thread.

Check it out her reaction to the fun idea below.

