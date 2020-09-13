She’s back! Taylor Swift will be playing at the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday (Sept. 16), the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions announced Sunday.

Swift’s performance, which will be a world premiere of “Betty” from new album Folklore, will take place from the Grand Ole Opry House. Her performance will be her first in seven years on the ACM Awards stage.

The superstar is a two-time winner of the ACM’s Entertainer of the Year Award, and overall nine-time ACM Award winner. She released Folklore on July 24, just one day after announcing the album. The album has since gone on to top the Billboard 200 for six weeks thus far.

Other artists who are set to perform for the ACM Awards include Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw, and many others. Keith Urban will be hosting the event.

Watch the ACM Awards Wednesday (Sept. 16) on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. (The event is produced by dick clark productions, which shares a parent company with Billboard.)

