Partners in crime … and cooking! Selena Gomez was so proud of herself for whipping up tacos in the kitchen that she wanted to share the moment with one person — her BFF Taylor Swift.

The “Boyfriend” singer, 28, learned how to make Korean BBQ Texas breakfast tacos with the help of chef Roy Choi on the Thursday, August 20, episode of her HBO Max series, Selena + Chef. Gomez FaceTimed the “Cardigan” singer, 30, to flaunt her cooking skills.

“Dude, look, I wanted to show you,” the Spring Breakers star said to which Swift responded, “Oh my God, what is that?” Choi, 50, explained that they made tacos and the Grammy winner was immediately ready to give the recipe a try.

“If you don’t send me the recipe, we’re going to have words,” Swift said. “I want to be served that.”

Gomez added that she had to share her creation with her best friend. “I just wanted to show you because I’m so proud,” the “Lose You to Love Me” singer said. Swift quipped back, “Do you know how long I’ve been waiting for you to become obsessed with cooking?”

Earlier in the episode, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum took another surprising call, this time from a potential love interest.

“Hey, I’m going to have to call you back,” Gomez said after pausing cooking to answer the phone. “Sorry, cute boy,” she explained to Choi when she returned. The chef replied, “That was a cute boy? You can take the call,” which caused the “Rare” singer to shush him. “What am I doing? I just got like …” Gomez said to which her grandmother added, “Distracted.”

Gomez didn’t name who was on the phone but some fans had theories ranging from her ex The Weeknd to Dylan O’Brien. While fans are unsure of the caller’s identity, Swift might have some intel on her BFF’s crush. The “Lover” singer told the Wall Street Journal in January that she’s protective of Gomez’s feelings.

“I knew from when I met her I would always have her back,” Swift said at the time. “In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

