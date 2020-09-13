Taylor Swift To Perform ‘Betty’ At 55th Academy Of Country Music Awards

By Celebrity News Wire on September 13, 2020

Taylor Swift will return to the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time in seven years, offering a world premiere performance off her new album, Folklore.  Swift, a two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year honoree and nine-time ACM Award-winner, will perform from the legendary Grand Ole Opry House. Keith Urban, the reigning ACM […]

