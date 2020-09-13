Taylor Swift will return to the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time in seven years, offering a world premiere performance off her new album, Folklore. Swift, a two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year honoree and nine-time ACM Award-winner, will perform from the legendary Grand Ole Opry House. Keith Urban, the reigning ACM […]

The post Taylor Swift To Perform ‘Betty’ At 55th Academy Of Country Music Awards appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.