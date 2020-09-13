Taylor Swift will perform “Betty” on the Academy of Country Music Awards telecast Wednesday, her first time performing on any country awards show in seven years. Swift will sing from the stage of the Grand Ole Opry House, one of three iconic Nashville venues (the other two being the Ryman and Bluebird Cafe) being used […]

The post Taylor Swift Will Sing ‘Betty’ on ACM Awards, Her First Performance on a Country Show in Seven Years appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.