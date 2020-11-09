Taylor Swift's Career, iPhones, and 11 More Things That Are Younger Than Supernatural

By Celebrity News Wire on November 9, 2020

13 Things Younger Than Supernatural | Photo Credits: CW/Getty Images

https://www.tvguide.com/news/supernatural-series-finale-winchester-week/" data-image-filename="tv-guide-supernatural-logo-bug-768px768px.jpg" data-image-date-created="2020/10/22" data-image-width="768" data-image-height="768" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false" data-lightbox="false">

Sometimes it's hard to remember what the world was like before Supernatural came into our lives. We were on MySpace more than Instagram or TikTok, most of us didn't have the internet on our cell phones (if we even had a cell phone back then), and no one outside her close circle knew who Taylor Swift

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story