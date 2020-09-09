TBS has picked up a full season of an hour-long talent competition series titled “Go-Big Show.” The show is hosted by Bert Kreischer and features celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and “The American Nightmare” Cody from All Elite Wrestling. The news was announced on Wednesday simultaneously on TBS, TNT and truTV, making […]

