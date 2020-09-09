TBS is going big with a new extreme talent competition that will swap studio spectators for a drive-in audience. The WarnerMedia network has ordered Go-Big Show, featuring celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Briarpatch’s Rosario Dawson, The Righteous Gemstones’ Jennifer Nettles and All Elite Wrestling star Cody. The series, which is hosted by comedian Bert Kreischer, is currently in production in […]

The post TBS Orders Extreme Talent Format ‘Go-Big Show’ With Drive-In Audience & Judges Including Snoop Dogg appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.