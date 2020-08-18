He may only be a toddler, but Lux Lowry has some of the most luscious locks around — and mom Kailyn Lowry isn’t ready to say goodbye to them just yet. When one commenter suggested that it might be time for the toddler to get a haircut, the Teen Mom 2 star didn’t take too kindly to the idea. Instead, she clapped back and let them know exactly what she thought in brutal fashion.

“I think he needs a haircut,” one Instagram user wrote after seeing the photo Kail, 28, shared on Monday, August 17. “Good thing we don’t give a f–k what you think,” the MTV mama responded.

The commenter clarified that they didn’t mean any harm by it, but this isn’t the first time 3-year-old Lux’s locks have come up for discussion. In September 2018, when the little boy was only 13 months old, one Twitter user told the Teen Mom star that her son’s hair made him “look like a girl.” They even demanded that the toddler get a cut. The comment wasn’t unique, but Kail didn’t hold back. “I don’t tell people to tape your mouth shut cause you’re ignorant,” she snapped. “Don’t tell me what to do with my children.”

Her son’s hair seemed to be a sensitive subject, and she ended up explaining why she keeps Lux’s hair long in September 2019. When a fan respectfully asked if there was a reason for the style, she revealed it was a decision she made because of ex Chris Lopez, the toddler’s father. “His dad always had long hair, [and] it just suits Lux,” she said. “When he tells me he is ready for a cut, we will cut it.”

While Kail and Chris, 26, have had an increasingly complicated relationship over the years, she seems to try and respect his wishes when she can. She even invited him to their son Creed’s birth in July 2020 despite previously putting her foot down. And when it came time to pick a name for their second son, she also took his preferences into consideration.

“[With Lux,] Chris and I couldn’t decide, and so I finally just picked a name we both had agreed on in the past … and so I did the same thing this time,” she said during the August 13 episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast. “I was like, you know what, when Chris and I were talking, this was one of the names — Creed was a name that we had both previously agreed on, and so it kind of was always in the back of my head.”

The post Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Claps Back After Troll Says Son Lux ‘Needs a Haircut’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.