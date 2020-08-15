Getting the hang of it! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry got candid when a fan asked how she’s adjusting to life as a mom of four after welcoming baby No. 4.

“Does having a fourth blessing make a difference on how exhausted you are?” one fan asked during a Q&A session on Kail’s Instagram Story on Friday, August 14. “I’ve been hanging in there. But I am tired today,” the 28-year-old responded.

The MTV star gave birth to her fourth son on July 30, which marks her second child with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. Kail is also a mom to 10-year-old son Isaac, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and 6-year-old son Lincoln, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. She went on to share more details about her newborn, whose name is Creed, with fans.

Kail said the one big difference between Creed and her older sons during the newborn stage is that Creed has colic, which is “frequent, prolonged and intense crying or fussiness in a healthy infant,” according to Mayo Clinic. It’s understandable that Kail would feel tired after caring for her son, as colicky babies cry and fuss for no apparent reason and aren’t consolable, so there is rarely any relief.

And contrary to popular belief, the Pride Over Pity author is doing it all by herself without the help of a nanny. When a fan asked if she has any hired help to care for her children, Kail responded, “People love to assume. I do not have a nanny. If I did, I promise you, I would have nails, lashes and makeup on every day.”

While she doesn’t have a nanny, Kail confirmed that she extended an olive brand to her ex Chris, 26, after spending most of her pregnancy estranged. On the Thursday, August 13 episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast, Kail said she did reach out to him the morning she went into labor after previously revealing he would not be invited to the birth of their son. She also confirmed that she gave Creed his dad’s last name, and she revealed the reason behind her decision was so the Delaware native had a chance to “step up” as a father.

“My relationship — or I don’t want to call it a relationship. … My entanglement with Chris is so complicated, and it’s so public and, partially, that’s our fault because we do it to ourselves,” she explained. “I just, I wanna do the right thing, even when I’m upset.”

The post Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Reveals How She’s Adjusting as a Mom of 4: ‘Hanging in There’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.