



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/S5cjOh1BjaE\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Teenage Bounty Hunters | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/S5cjOh1BjaE " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Teenage life is hard. Your parents just don't understand, it's hard to learn how to floss, and boomers, amirite? (I am in my 40s, I have no idea what I'm talking about.) As one of the most tumultuous periods of a human being's life, teen time makes for perfect television. What better drama is there

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com