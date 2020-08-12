Ten Westbrook Crew Members Test Positive, Then Negative, for COVID-19 (EXCLUSIVE)

By Celebrity News Wire on August 12, 2020

Amid routine testing on an unnamed production from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook, 10 people in Los Angeles tested positive for COVID-19 last week. But after just a few days of quarantine and another battery of tests, all 10 then tested negative, Variety has learned exclusively, underscoring the challenges that production companies and […]

