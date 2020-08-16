Tencent Music Hatches Deal With Thailand’s GMM Grammy

China’s Tencent Music Entertainment has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Thailand’s GMM Grammy. The move “represents a successful joint exploration of the Asian digital music entertainment market by both sides,” the companies said. It will lean significantly on TME’s WeSing online karaoke social community, and allow co-creation of content by means of adaptation […]

