Terence Blanchard to Receive TIFF Variety Artisan Award

Composer Terence Blanchard will receive the TIFF Variety artisan award at the TIFF Tribute Awards, scheduled to air Sept. 15 on CTV. The news was announced Wednesday by Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey, the co-heads of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The Variety artisan award acknowledges a successful member of the entertainment industry each […]

