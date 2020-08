Wanna live like an NFL legend in paradise?? Say “aloha” to Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw’s epic condo in Hawaii … which is on the market for $1.3 million!! TMZ Sports has learned … the 4-time Super Bowl champ is looking to part ways with his…

The post Terry Bradshaw Selling Hawaii Condo For $1.3 Million, Ocean & Mountain Views appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.