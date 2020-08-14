Tetsuya Watari, Japanese Actor, Dies at 78

Tetsuya Watari, the Japanese actor who worked with international cult favorites Seijun Suzuki and Kinji Fukasaku on some of their best-known films, died on Aug.10 of pneumonia at age 78. His death was announced Friday following a private family funeral. Joining the Nikkatsu studio in 1964 after graduating from Aoyama Gakuin University, Watari soon became […]

