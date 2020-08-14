Tetsuya Watari, Japanese Actor, Dies at 78

By Celebrity News Wire on August 14, 2020

Tetsuya Watari, the Japanese actor who worked with international cult favorites Seijun Suzuki and Kinji Fukasaku on some of their best-known films, died on Aug.10 of pneumonia at age 78. His death was announced Friday following a private family funeral. Joining the Nikkatsu studio in 1964 after graduating from Aoyama Gakuin University, Watari soon became […]

