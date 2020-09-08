Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Welcome Baby Girl

Teyana Taylor took Labor Day very seriously. The singer gave birth to her second daughter with NBA guard Iman Shumpert, who hit Instagram on Monday (Sept. 7) to announce the blessed event. “At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit,” wrote the proud dad over the long holiday weekend. “She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy…”

The home water birth seemingly went off without a hitch and now little RR joins the couple’s older sister, Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert. “Not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital!” Shumpert added alongside an adorable video of the little girl taking a snooze. “Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you!”

Taylor took on police brutality and the national Black Lives Matter protests in the recently released, provocative video for “Still,” in which she portrays two recent victims of police killings: Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. The clip directed by Taylor (no relation to the Louisville woman whose shooting in March has become a rallying cry for social justice) is for the moving ballad from the singer’s June release The Album.

In it, she mixes actual footage from BLM protests around the country next to images of the singer as Taylor, Floyd and Trayvon Martin, as well as shots of her dressed as Black Panther co-founder Huey Newton and late civil rights figure Malcolm X. Their older daughter Iman made a cameo in the couple’s “Wake Up Love” video in June, which was also the family’s birth announcement.

Check out the baby announcement below.

