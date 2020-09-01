Host Chris Harrison hinted that season 16 of The Bachelorette is done filming. “Good to be home!” the 49-year-old captioned a photo of burgers on the grill with a large glass of beer on Sunday, August 30.

A source told PEOPLE that “production is winding down,” and that some of the crew is already on the way to Pennsylvania, where Matt James’ season of The Bachelor will be taped.

BACHELORETTE TUESDAYS! THE SHOW SWITCHES TIMESLOTS, FIND OUT EVERYTHING ABOUT THE UPCOMING SEASON

Production for the upcoming controversial season was all filmed at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, California, where the cast and crew quarantined before they got to set. The franchise began filming in July after pausing production back in March due to the ongoing pandemic.

“The entire resort is shut down and nobody but the cast and crew is there,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of filming. “Nobody is coming and going. The cast and crew arrived before filming began and spent a few days getting used to all the necessary protocols.”

By having “a smaller crew” and “wearing masks,” people were able to socially distant and keep the virus at bay.

CHRIS HARRISON BREACHES COVID ‘BACHELORETTE’ QUARANTINE, PUTS ENTIRE SHOW AT RISK

Earlier this month, the TV host left the resort to take his son, Joshua, to college in Texas. On Aug. 11, he posted a photo of the two of them in his dorm room. “Just like that he’s gone. Thought dropping the big man off at college @texaschristianuniversity today was going to crush but all I could feel is pride and excitement,” he wrote.

Due to Harrison’s absence, former Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher, 29, took over as host for the time being while he quarantined.

While it was believed that the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host would have to be away from set for two weeks, he was spotted back on the premises without a face mask soon after. On August 17, Harrison jokingly captioned a photo of himself wheeling his luggage away, writing, “The most dramatic season ever!”

STAYING OR GOING: CHRIS HARRISON DENIED ENTRY TO ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ SET

After production was halted in March, leading lady Clare Crawley found love with one of the contestants, Dale Moss, after 12 days of filming. “One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking,” an insider explained. “By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance.”

As a result, the lovebirds got engaged, so producers brought in Tayshia Adams to fill Crawley’s shoes. “Tayshia was game and ready to go,” the source shared. “What remains to be seen is if more men will be brought in now to give Tayshia a full roster of suitors.”

CLARE CRAWLY FELL IN LOVE WITH CONTESTANT DALE MOSS BEFORE FILMING BEGAN AND NOW ENGAGED

ABC released Crawley’s promo trailer this week but didn’t acknowledge that Adams is part of the franchise this season. “Follow [Clare Crawley’s] passionate, wild ride to find her soul mate and the explosive turn of events that will have all of Bachelor Nation talking,” the release said.

Buckle up! It sounds like we’re in for a wild ride, indeed.

The Bachelorette season 16 will premiere October 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The post That’s A Wrap! Chris Harrison: ‘Good To Be Home,’ Hints ‘The Bachelorette’ Is Done Filming appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.