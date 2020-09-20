That Sign! Gilmore Girls’ Amy Sherman-Palladino Visits Dragonfly Inn

Oy with the poodles already! Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino made fans nostalgic with her location at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards.

While virtually attending the awards show on Sunday, September 20, the TV writer, 54, took viewers back to Stars Hollow and the Dragonfly Inn, despite being nominated for her work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Sherman-Palladino, who was up for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series, transported herself to the fictional Gilmore Girls inn, where Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) infamously worked and ran on the WB series.

The director sat beside her husband, Daniel Palladino, who was also nominated for his work on Mrs. Maisel, in front of a sign that read, “Dragonfly Inn.” Her backdrop also featured a woodburning fireplace, wood doors and a green tiled wall. It is unclear if Sherman-Palladino was located on the set of the early ‘00s show, or if it was simply part of a recreation in her house.

After leaving Gilmore Girls, the former Bunheads producer returned to helm the Netflix four-part revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016.

She has since teased the possibility of more from the Gilmore ladies.

“I think [we would do more] if the time is right and everybody is in the mood — because that’s how it happened before,” Sherman-Palladino exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2018. “We all sort of saw each other at a festival and kind of went, ‘Hey! No one hates each other.’ And decided to do it. [It] could happen again — absolutely.”

Scott Patterson, who played Lorelai’s love interest Luke Danes on the series, is also holding out hope for a second cast reunion.

“If everybody can make the right deal, then it’ll happen,” Patterson, 62, told Us in August 2019. “If everybody’s available, then, you know, it could, it could happen … there’s always hope.”

Gilmore Girls starred Graham, 53, Alexis Bledel, Kelly Bishop, the late Edward Hermann, Patterson, Melissa McCarthy, Milo Ventimiglia and more. It ran from 2000 to 2007.

Sherman-Palladino’s current TV project, Mrs. Maisel, was nominated for 20 Emmys this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The show’s fourth season is set to air in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

