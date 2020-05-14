- You are here:
- Home
- /
- That Station 19 Season 3 Finale Twist Will Shake Things Up for Andy in 'Major Ways'
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
That Station 19 Season 3 Finale Twist Will Shake Things Up for Andy in 'Major Ways'
[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Season 3 finale of Station 19. Read at your own risk!]
Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) was seeing ghosts in the Season 3 finale of Station 19 when she showed up at a motel to see her estranged aunt, only to find out that her mother, Elena, was still alive.
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries