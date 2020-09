The internet is abuzz at the fact that there’s actually a high school team called the “Cotton Pickers” — something a local reporter made public, and which he now regrets. KIII 3 Sports’ Chris Thomasson tweeted a video Friday of the Robstown High…

The post The ‘Cotton Pickers’ Are a Real High School Sports Team in Texas appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.