The 10 Best Charmed Episodes You Should Absolutely Rewatch

https://www.tvguide.com/news/tv-throwback-best-shows-to-rewatch/" data-image-filename="tv-throwback-package-bug-768px768px.jpg" data-image-date-created="2020/06/19" data-image-width="768" data-image-height="768" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false" data-lightbox="false">
As part of TV Guide's TV Throwback, we're looking back at some of our favorite shows that deserve another watch. The WB's Charmed, which follows a family of witch sisters (played by Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, and later Rose McGowan), absolutely qualifies, since there's really
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Comment