The 100 Season 7: Is Bellamy Blake Dead?





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/mc-QSpLMohw\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Case for Bellamy and Clarke on The 100 | Why Bellarke Is Endgame","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/mc-QSpLMohw " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Over the course of its seven-season run, The 100 has never been afraid to kill off major characters, and we always kind of expected at least one of our faves would kick the bucket in the final season. We just never thought it would be Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley), and we certainly never thought it

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com