The 100 Season 7 Photos Have Arrived, and Things in Sanctum Look Tense
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The 100 Season 7 Photos Have Arrived, and Things in Sanctum Look Tense
We've waited months for new The 100 photos, and they're finally here! The CW has released photos from the Season 7 premiere, and it looks like things are tense in Sanctum.
Clarke (Eliza Taylor) won't just have the people of Sanctum to pacify when Season 7 debuts. She'll have to deal with the fallout