Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The 100 Season 7: Premiere Date, Spoilers, Trailer, and Casting

By Celebrity News Wire on March 27, 2020

Bob Morley, The 100 | Photo Credits: Sergei Bachlakov, Sergei Bachlakov/The CW

We're eagerly counting down the days until The 100 Season 7 premieres, even if it means knowing we'll have to say goodbye to this show. After a truly bananas sixth season chock-full of literal body-snatchers, evil A.I. commanders, and potentially even a bit of time travel, it's anyone's guess how

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story