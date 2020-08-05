The 100 Trailer Reveals [Spoiler] Is Alive After All





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/GiSw0HKtQ1Q\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The 100 7x11 Promo \"Etherea\" (HD) Season 7 Episode 11 Promo","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/GiSw0HKtQ1Q " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for The 100 Season 7. Read at your own risk.]

Though we never truly believed The 100 had actually killed off Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley), we admit to being... nervous about his fate the past few weeks. Luckily, a new promo for the upcoming episode in Season 7

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com